No. 1 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs LMU

No. 1 Gonzaga (16-1, 2-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (7-9, 1-1)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Gonzaga looks for its 17th straight win in the head-to-head series over Loyola Marymount. Gonzaga has won by an average of 23 points in its last 16 wins over the Lions. Loyola Marymount’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2010, a 74-66 win.

SQUAD LEADERS: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott has averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while Ivan Alipiev has put up 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Filip Petrusev has averaged 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds while Corey Kispert has put up 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.EFFECTIVE ELI: Across 16 appearances this season, Loyola Marymount’s Scott has shot 55.3 percent.

STREAK STATS: Gonzaga has won its last four road games, scoring 82.8 points, while allowing 69.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Loyola Marymount has 24 assists on 60 field goals (40 percent) across its past three contests while Gonzaga has assists on 61 of 94 field goals (64.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 87.5 points per game, the highest figure in Division I. Loyola Marymount has only averaged 66.8 points per game, which ranks 239th nationally.

