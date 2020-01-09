Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VILLAGE VS. FACEBOOK

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. — A battle playing out in Oregon is pitting residents of a tiny coastal town with no stoplights or cellphone service against a tech giant. Locals in Tierra del Mar are trying to stop Facebook from using property in their community as a landing spot for an undersea cable connecting America with Asia. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 939 words, AP Photos.

WILDFIRES-UNHEALTHY SMOKE

PARADISE, Calif. — Increasingly intense wildfires that have scorched forests from California to Australia are stoking worry about long-term health impacts from smoke exposure in affected cities and towns. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 1,472 words, AP Photos.

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE RESIGNS

SALEM, Ore. — Rich Vial, Oregon’s deputy secretary of state, is resigning effective Friday. The resignation comes after The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that Vial was moonlighting as a private practice attorney representing clients with cases pending before a state agency that he had the power to audit. SENT: 202 words.

UBER SEX ASSAULT LAWSUIT

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro woman is seeking more than $1 million from the ride-hailing company Uber, alleging she was sexually assaulted by one of the company’s drivers in 2018. SENT: 239 words.

SPORTS:

BKN—TRAIL BLAZERS-TIMBERWOLVES

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The stumbling Portland Trail Blazers wrap up a five-game road trip in Minnesota, where the Timberwolves have won their last two home games after a 3-11 start at Target Center. By Tyler Mason. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m. CST.

BKW—T25—PAC-12 DOMINANCE

LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12 is having one of its best seasons. Four teams are ranked in the top eight (the first time that has happened in any conference since 2013) and they have the most players on the Wooden Award midseason watch list. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 700 words, file photos.

BKC—PAC-12 THIS WEEK

UNDATED — No. 24 Arizona at No. 9 Oregon tops this week in the Pac-12. UPCOMING: 400 words by 3 a.m.

BKC—T25—ARIZONA-OREGON

EUGENE, Ore. — Twenty-fourth ranked Arizona plays No. 9 Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday night. By Bob Clark. UPCOMING: 600 words and photos.

BKC—ARIZONA STATE-OREGON STATE

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Arizona State plays Oregon State at Gill Coliseum.

IN BRIEF:

— SEATTLE-FOSSIL FUELS: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says Seattle will no longer use fossil fuels like natural gas to heat, cool and cook in new and substantially altered city-owned buildings and will come up with a plan by 2021 to transition all city-owned buildings to clean electric systems over time.

— PORTLAND-HOMELESS CAMPS: Portland lawmakers have approved a $4.5 million contract for cleaning up the city’s homeless encampments.

