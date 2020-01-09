Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 57, Corbett 35
Coquille 58, Myrtle Point 43
Culver 59, Chemawa 48
Falls City 47, Perrydale 36
Franklin 58, Benson 52
Fruitland, Idaho 76, Ontario 39
Grant 80, Cleveland 76
Gresham 72, Central Catholic 63
Jefferson PDX 83, Lincoln 38
Mannahouse Christian 39, Gaston 37
Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 70, Pendleton 55
Mohawk 78, McKenzie 33
North Lake 48, Rogue Valley Adventist 34
Portland Adventist 68, Blanchet Catholic 58
Riverdale 60, Catlin Gabel 40
Roosevelt 70, Madison 68
Santiam 51, Kennedy 47
Siletz Valley Early College 63, Alsea 13
St. Stephens Academy 55, Trinity 39
Sunset 70, West Salem 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 49, Corbett 30
Benson 65, Franklin 50
Country Christian 40, Colton 25
Crane 90, Adrian 24
Damascus Christian 54, Trout Lake, Wash. 47
Fruitland, Idaho 59, Ontario 50
Mannahouse Christian 56, Gaston 19
Mapleton 28, Crow 21
Mohawk 52, McKenzie 8
Neah-Kah-Nie 45, Columbia Christian 32
Oregon School for Deaf 41, C.S. Lewis 28
Perrydale 61, Falls City 22
Portland Adventist 57, Blanchet Catholic 20
Riverdale 43, Catlin Gabel 18
Rogue Valley Adventist 34, North Lake 31
Roosevelt 52, Madison 38
Siletz Valley Early College 38, Alsea 25
Triangle Lake 47, Eddyville 43
Vernonia 38, Nestucca 36
