AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:29 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 57, Corbett 35

Coquille 58, Myrtle Point 43

Culver 59, Chemawa 48

Falls City 47, Perrydale 36

Franklin 58, Benson 52

Fruitland, Idaho 76, Ontario 39

Grant 80, Cleveland 76

Gresham 72, Central Catholic 63

Jefferson PDX 83, Lincoln 38

Mannahouse Christian 39, Gaston 37

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 70, Pendleton 55

Mohawk 78, McKenzie 33

North Lake 48, Rogue Valley Adventist 34

Portland Adventist 68, Blanchet Catholic 58

Riverdale 60, Catlin Gabel 40

Roosevelt 70, Madison 68

Santiam 51, Kennedy 47

Siletz Valley Early College 63, Alsea 13

St. Stephens Academy 55, Trinity 39

Sunset 70, West Salem 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 49, Corbett 30

Benson 65, Franklin 50

Country Christian 40, Colton 25

Crane 90, Adrian 24

Damascus Christian 54, Trout Lake, Wash. 47

Fruitland, Idaho 59, Ontario 50

Grant 80, Cleveland 76

Jefferson PDX 83, Lincoln 38

Mannahouse Christian 56, Gaston 19

Mapleton 28, Crow 21

Mohawk 52, McKenzie 8

Neah-Kah-Nie 45, Columbia Christian 32

Oregon School for Deaf 41, C.S. Lewis 28

Perrydale 61, Falls City 22

Portland Adventist 57, Blanchet Catholic 20

Riverdale 43, Catlin Gabel 18

Rogue Valley Adventist 34, North Lake 31

Roosevelt 52, Madison 38

Siletz Valley Early College 38, Alsea 25

Triangle Lake 47, Eddyville 43

Vernonia 38, Nestucca 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

