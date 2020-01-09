WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Top lawmakers said Thursday that Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to use hundreds of millions of dollars from the state’s emergency budget reserve to combat Washington’s homelessness crisis was unlikely to pass the Legislature.. By Chris Grygiel. SENT: 740 words. AP Photos.

Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, and they confirmed it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. Searchers in a helicopter spotted the missing person’s body on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 590 words. AP photos.

SEATTLE — A Seattle congresswoman says the Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office will investigate reports that travelers of Iranian descent were singled out for extra scrutiny as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington last weekend. SENT: 240 words, AP Photos.

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. — A battle playing out in Oregon is pitting residents of a tiny coastal town with no stoplights or cellphone service against one of the world’s biggest tech companies. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 950 words. With AP photos.

PARADISE, Calif. – Increasingly intense wildfires that have scorched forests from California to Australia are stoking worry about long-term health impacts from smoke exposure in affected cities and towns. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 1,490 words. AP Photos.

LAS VEGAS — Once a hidden and under-the-radar topic, privacy is getting more attention at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week. Startups now volunteer information about how they’re securing your data and protecting your privacy when you use their heart rate monitor or cuddly robot. By Rachel Lerman and Joseph Pisani. SENT: 720 words. With AP photos, video.

LOS ANGELES — With the success of Oregon, Oregon State and Stanford in recent seasons, the Pac-12 has been considered one of the most competitive conferences in women’s basketball. But it has made a huge impact nationally as this season nears the midway point. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 870 words.

SAN DIEGO — Top-ranked Gonzaga, which has six players averaging in double figures, looks for its 11th straight victory against San Diego and its 34th straight West Coast Conference road victory. By Bernie Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 7 p.m. PT.

Mississippi State hired Washington State’s Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches to the Southeastern Conference. SENT: 820 words.

Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.

Washington State plays California at Haas Pavilion.

NEW YORK — The bye-week breaks are over for the top two seeds in the AFC and NFC after a, well, wild wild-card weekend to open the NFL playoffs. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 1090 words.

—ALUMINUM RECYCLER-FINE: $1.3M air pollution fine issued to Gorge aluminum recycler.

—OFFICER SUES CITY-TOXIC CHEMICALS: Officer sues Seattle claiming toxic chemicals sickened him.

—MICROSOFT-DETECTING PREDATORS: Microsoft looks to detect sex predators in video game chats

—DEADLY DRUG SELLER: Man sentenced for selling drugs that killed 2 people.

—SEATTLE-FOSSIL FUELS: Seattle Mayor: City-owned buildings to get off fossil fuels.