Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jan. 09.

Thursday, Jan. 09 12:45 PM Seattle Mayor Durkan holds winter weather preparedness event – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle Department of Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe, and Office of Emergency Management Director Barb Graff hold a winter weather preparedness press conference to ensure residents are prepared for the potential impacts of any winter event

Location: Seattle Office of Emergency Management, 105 5th Ave S., Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Chelsea Kellogg, Seattle Mayor’s Office, Chelsea.Kellogg2@seattle.gov

Thursday, Jan. 09 – Sunday, Jan. 12 MLA annual convention – Modern Language Association annual convention, themed ‘Being Human’. Events take place at the Washington State Convention Center and the Sheraton Grand Seattle

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.mla.org/homepage

Contacts: Mona Finston, Geoffrey Knox & Associates, mfinston@geoffreyknox.com, 1 646 692 4997

Thursday, Jan. 09 – Friday, Jan. 10 Eastern Washington Ag Expo

Location: HAPO Center, 6600 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Weblinks: http://www.easternwaagexpo.com/, https://twitter.com/pascochamber

Contacts: Pasco Chamber of Commerce, 1 509 547 9755