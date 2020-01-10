ASU faces tough test vs No. 9 Oregon

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Arizona State (10-5, 1-2) vs. No. 9 Oregon (13-3, 2-1)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oregon presents a tough challenge for Arizona State. Arizona State has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Oregon is coming off a 74-73 overtime win at home over Arizona in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis and Shakur Juiston have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Ducks scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 35 percent over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Pritchard has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Oregon has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.1 points while giving up 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sun Devils. Oregon has 41 assists on 81 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Arizona State has assists on 34 of 83 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon has made 8.2 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among Pac-12 teams.

___

___

