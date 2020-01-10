Boise State looks to knock off No. 7 San Diego St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Boise State (11-6, 3-2) vs. No. 7 San Diego State (16-0, 5-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 San Diego State looks to give Boise State its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Boise State’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 24 Oregon Ducks 74-72 on Dec. 12, 2015. San Diego State is coming off a 72-52 win at Wyoming in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn has averaged 16.1 points and five assists while Yanni Wetzell has put up 11.1 points and six rebounds. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 20.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 35.8 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Boise State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66.7 points and allowing 77.3 points during those contests. San Diego State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 73.9 points while giving up 53.8.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Broncos. San Diego State has 38 assists on 74 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three contests while Boise State has assists on 18 of 62 field goals (29 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout San Diego State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.4 percent, the sixth-lowest mark in Division I. Boise State has allowed opponents to shoot 44.8 percent through 17 games (ranking the Broncos 269th).

