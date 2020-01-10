Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 86, Willamina 60
Ashland 49, North Bend 45
Astoria 64, Molalla 57
Barlow 92, Centennial 30
Beaverton 61, Glencoe 35
Cascade 51, Valley Catholic 48
Cascade Christian 61, Brookings-Harbor 49
Central Linn 55, Lowell 34
Clackamas 71, Sandy 58
Crane 47, Jordan Valley 45
Crater 75, Springfield 43
Crescent Valley 43, Corvallis 41
Creswell 61, Pleasant Hill 41
Damascus Christian 61, Grand View Christian 26
David Douglas 79, Reynolds 66
Elgin 57, Wallowa 33
Gladstone 68, Tillamook 56
Glendale 59, New Hope Christian 33
Glide 47, Illinois Valley 45
Grant Union 61, Heppner 47
Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Mitchell/Spray 37
Hosanna Christian 67, Chiloquin 41
Jefferson 84, Monroe 75
Jewell 63, St. Paul 46
Joseph 88, Griswold 29
Knappa 63, Naselle, Wash. 57
La Salle 46, Sheldon 41
Lost River 70, Lakeview 49
McMinnville 67, McKay 45
McNary 58, Forest Grove 57
Monument/Dayville 39, Four Rivers Community School 21
Mountain View 84, Madras 47
Mountainside 69, Century 53
N. Clackamas Christian 49, Open Door 43
Newberg 61, Roseburg 40
North Salem 55, Dallas 37
Oakland 60, East Linn Christian 34
Oregon City 53, Sherwood 46
Paisley 71, Gilchrist 20
Pine Eagle 45, Imbler 45
Prairie City 58, Echo 27
Seaside 82, Estacada 51
Sherman 67, Ione/Arlington 49
Silverton 71, South Albany 48
South Eugene 84, Southridge 64
South Medford 68, Lakeridge 40
South Umpqua 44, Douglas 41
South Wasco County 88, Condon/Wheeler 54
Sprague 67, North Medford 43
Sutherlin 57, St. Mary’s 38
The Dalles 47, St. Helens 45
Thurston 68, Eagle Point 46
Tigard 65, South Salem 57
Toledo 95, Reedsport 54
Triad School 71, Central Christian 34
Trinity Lutheran 78, Prospect 32
Umpqua Valley Christian 56, Elkton 39
Walla Walla, Wash. 86, Hermiston 49
Warrenton 44, Colton 30
West Albany 60, Central 37
Westview 56, West Linn 47
Willamette 74, North Eugene 61
Woodburn 62, Sweet Home 58
Yamhill-Carlton 59, Taft 33
Yoncalla 41, Days Creek 36, OT
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Henley 60, Marshfield 43
Hidden Valley 62, Elmira 54
Junction City 42, Phoenix 37
Klamath 52, Marist 49
Mazama 52, Cottage Grove 43
North Valley 52, Siuslaw 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bend vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Bonanza vs. Canyonville Christian, ccd.
Pilot Rock vs. Union, ccd.
Powder Valley vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
Sisters vs. Newport, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 47, North Bend 24
Astoria 46, Molalla 43
Baker 42, La Grande 35
Barlow 68, Centennial 25
Beaverton 50, St. Mary’s Academy 40
Cascade Christian 43, Brookings-Harbor 40
Central Linn 71, Lowell 38
Churchill 54, Sheldon 41
Clackamas 70, Sandy 22
Colton 31, Warrenton 27
Corvallis 50, Crescent Valley 45
Country Christian 69, Elkton 57
Crane 67, Jordan Valley 32
Crater 59, Springfield 37
Dallas 58, North Salem 33
David Douglas 71, Reynolds 24
Days Creek 46, Yoncalla 27
Elgin 59, Wallowa 47
Forest Grove 70, Sunset 26
Grant Union 31, Heppner 30
Hood River 46, Parkrose 31
Illinois Valley 40, Glide 31
Ione/Arlington 39, Sherman 25
Jesuit 52, South Eugene 42
Joseph 51, Griswold 27
Knappa 41, Naselle, Wash. 37
La Salle 50, Southridge 36
Lakeridge 48, Century 34
Liberty 64, Westview 32
Madras 58, Mountain View 57
McKay 52, Roseburg 40
Monroe 51, Jefferson 37
Monument/Dayville 44, Four Rivers Community School 26
New Hope Christian 31, Glendale 26
Paisley 44, Gilchrist 29
Pendleton 47, Scappoose 27
Perrydale 44, North Douglas 40
Philomath 46, Stayton 20
Pine Eagle 36, Imbler 35
Pleasant Hill 52, Creswell 26
Prairie City 49, Echo 37
Putnam 77, Aloha 34
Regis 59, Oakridge 31
Salem Academy 45, Santiam 39
Silverton 61, South Albany 24
South Salem 41, Sherwood 29
South Wasco County 54, Condon/Wheeler 33
St. Paul 75, Jewell 17
Sutherlin 78, St. Mary’s 29
Thurston 40, Eagle Point 30
Toledo 58, Reedsport 15
Trinity Lutheran 49, Prospect 34
Tualatin 54, McMinnville 39
Valley Catholic 45, Cascade 33
Walla Walla, Wash. 55, Hermiston 42
West Albany 62, Central 57
West Salem 48, Tigard 41
Willamette 41, North Eugene 35
Willamina 57, Amity 39
Wilsonville 54, Skyview, Wash. 45
Woodburn 49, Sweet Home 36
Yamhill-Carlton 55, Taft 25
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Cottage Grove 46, Henley 25
Hidden Valley 54, Junction City 30
Marshfield 37, Klamath 33
Mazama 43, Marist 39, OT
North Valley 49, Elmira 41
Phoenix 58, Siuslaw 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bend vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Milwaukie vs. Crook County, ccd.
Pilot Rock vs. Union, ccd.
Powder Valley vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.
Sisters vs. Newport, ccd.
Summit vs. Glencoe, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/