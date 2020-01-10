Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 86, Willamina 60

Ashland 49, North Bend 45

Astoria 64, Molalla 57

Barlow 92, Centennial 30

Beaverton 61, Glencoe 35

Cascade 51, Valley Catholic 48

Cascade Christian 61, Brookings-Harbor 49

Central Linn 55, Lowell 34

Clackamas 71, Sandy 58

Crane 47, Jordan Valley 45

Crater 75, Springfield 43

Crescent Valley 43, Corvallis 41

Creswell 61, Pleasant Hill 41

Damascus Christian 61, Grand View Christian 26

David Douglas 79, Reynolds 66

Elgin 57, Wallowa 33

Gladstone 68, Tillamook 56

Glendale 59, New Hope Christian 33

Glide 47, Illinois Valley 45

Grant Union 61, Heppner 47

Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Mitchell/Spray 37

Hosanna Christian 67, Chiloquin 41

Jefferson 84, Monroe 75

Jewell 63, St. Paul 46

Joseph 88, Griswold 29

Knappa 63, Naselle, Wash. 57

La Salle 46, Sheldon 41

Lost River 70, Lakeview 49

McMinnville 67, McKay 45

McNary 58, Forest Grove 57

Monument/Dayville 39, Four Rivers Community School 21

Mountain View 84, Madras 47

Mountainside 69, Century 53

N. Clackamas Christian 49, Open Door 43

Newberg 61, Roseburg 40

North Salem 55, Dallas 37

Oakland 60, East Linn Christian 34

Oregon City 53, Sherwood 46

Paisley 71, Gilchrist 20

Pine Eagle 45, Imbler 45

Prairie City 58, Echo 27

Seaside 82, Estacada 51

Sherman 67, Ione/Arlington 49

Silverton 71, South Albany 48

South Eugene 84, Southridge 64

South Medford 68, Lakeridge 40

South Umpqua 44, Douglas 41

South Wasco County 88, Condon/Wheeler 54

Sprague 67, North Medford 43

Sutherlin 57, St. Mary’s 38

The Dalles 47, St. Helens 45

Thurston 68, Eagle Point 46

Tigard 65, South Salem 57

Toledo 95, Reedsport 54

Triad School 71, Central Christian 34

Trinity Lutheran 78, Prospect 32

Umpqua Valley Christian 56, Elkton 39

Walla Walla, Wash. 86, Hermiston 49

Warrenton 44, Colton 30

West Albany 60, Central 37

Westview 56, West Linn 47

Willamette 74, North Eugene 61

Woodburn 62, Sweet Home 58

Yamhill-Carlton 59, Taft 33

Yoncalla 41, Days Creek 36, OT

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

Henley 60, Marshfield 43

Hidden Valley 62, Elmira 54

Junction City 42, Phoenix 37

Klamath 52, Marist 49

Mazama 52, Cottage Grove 43

North Valley 52, Siuslaw 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bend vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

Bonanza vs. Canyonville Christian, ccd.

Pilot Rock vs. Union, ccd.

Powder Valley vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

Sisters vs. Newport, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 47, North Bend 24

Astoria 46, Molalla 43

Baker 42, La Grande 35

Barlow 68, Centennial 25

Beaverton 50, St. Mary’s Academy 40

Cascade Christian 43, Brookings-Harbor 40

Central Linn 71, Lowell 38

Churchill 54, Sheldon 41

Clackamas 70, Sandy 22

Colton 31, Warrenton 27

Corvallis 50, Crescent Valley 45

Country Christian 69, Elkton 57

Crane 67, Jordan Valley 32

Crater 59, Springfield 37

Dallas 58, North Salem 33

David Douglas 71, Reynolds 24

Days Creek 46, Yoncalla 27

Elgin 59, Wallowa 47

Forest Grove 70, Sunset 26

Grant Union 31, Heppner 30

Hood River 46, Parkrose 31

Illinois Valley 40, Glide 31

Ione/Arlington 39, Sherman 25

Jesuit 52, South Eugene 42

Joseph 51, Griswold 27

Knappa 41, Naselle, Wash. 37

La Salle 50, Southridge 36

Lakeridge 48, Century 34

Liberty 64, Westview 32

Madras 58, Mountain View 57

McKay 52, Roseburg 40

Monroe 51, Jefferson 37

Monument/Dayville 44, Four Rivers Community School 26

New Hope Christian 31, Glendale 26

Paisley 44, Gilchrist 29

Pendleton 47, Scappoose 27

Perrydale 44, North Douglas 40

Philomath 46, Stayton 20

Pine Eagle 36, Imbler 35

Pleasant Hill 52, Creswell 26

Prairie City 49, Echo 37

Putnam 77, Aloha 34

Regis 59, Oakridge 31

Salem Academy 45, Santiam 39

Silverton 61, South Albany 24

South Salem 41, Sherwood 29

South Wasco County 54, Condon/Wheeler 33

St. Paul 75, Jewell 17

Sutherlin 78, St. Mary’s 29

Thurston 40, Eagle Point 30

Toledo 58, Reedsport 15

Trinity Lutheran 49, Prospect 34

Tualatin 54, McMinnville 39

Valley Catholic 45, Cascade 33

Walla Walla, Wash. 55, Hermiston 42

West Albany 62, Central 57

West Salem 48, Tigard 41

Willamette 41, North Eugene 35

Willamina 57, Amity 39

Wilsonville 54, Skyview, Wash. 45

Woodburn 49, Sweet Home 36

Yamhill-Carlton 55, Taft 25

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

Cottage Grove 46, Henley 25

Hidden Valley 54, Junction City 30

Marshfield 37, Klamath 33

Mazama 43, Marist 39, OT

North Valley 49, Elmira 41

Phoenix 58, Siuslaw 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bend vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

Milwaukie vs. Crook County, ccd.

Pilot Rock vs. Union, ccd.

Powder Valley vs. Nixyaawii, ccd.

Sisters vs. Newport, ccd.

Summit vs. Glencoe, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

