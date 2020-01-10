Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, and they confirmed it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. Searchers in a helicopter spotted the missing person’s body on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Directors of state agencies say Republican Gov. Brad Little’s budget giving state employees a 2% raise will help keep the state competitive and retain workers. The Change in Employee Compensation Committee heard testimony Thursday concerning pay for the state’s 25,000 employees, the largest workforce in Idaho. The director of the Idaho State Police, the director of the Idaho State Liquor Division and others backed Little’s budget proposal. Officials say the state’s total compensation for employees including benefits is 12% below the market. The committee will vote next week on whether to cut, approve or increase Little’s recommendation. The committee’s decision will then be sent to the legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee for its consideration.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Officials have identified the man shot and wounded by law enforcement officers in Pocatello Monday evening as a 29-year-old Trevor Alan Vanhorn of Idaho Falls. The Idaho State Journal reports Vanhorn remained in critical condition at a hospital on Wednesday but authorities say he is expected to survive. Authorities say the shooting occurred after federal, state and local law enforcement agencies carried out a drug enforcement operation at a Pocatello hotel. The sheriff’s office says Vanhorn fled, and exchanged gunfire with officers before he was shot by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Sizzler restaurant.

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Increasingly intense wildfires that have scorched forests from California to Australia are stoking worry about long-term health impacts from smoke exposure in affected cities and towns. In the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise, California, where a fire in 2018 killed 85 people and destroyed 14,000 homes, researchers are tracking respiratory problems suffered by survivors and people in downwind communities. The work has far-reaching implications as climate change turns some regions of the globe drier and more fire-prone. Smoke from major wildfires can travel thousands of miles and affect millions of people.