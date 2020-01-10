Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, and they confirmed it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. Searchers in a helicopter spotted the missing person’s body on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Top lawmakers say Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to use hundreds of millions of dollars from the state’s emergency budget reserve to combat Washington’s homelessness crisis was unlikely to pass the Legislature. Last month Inslee said he wants to spend more than $300 million from the state’s rainy day fund to add 2,100 shelter beds and provide other help to people without shelter. Sen. Majority Leader Andy Billig said Thursday the applauded the governor for making the issue a priority, but added he wasn’t sure there were the votes for Inslee’s idea. The Legislature convenes in Olympia on Monday.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle congresswoman says the Department of Homeland Security’s civil rights office will investigate reports that travelers of Iranian descent were singled out for extra scrutiny as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington last weekend. Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Thursday she had received assurances the matter is being reviewed and that the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties would send investigators to Washington. Civil rights groups and lawmakers have been demanding information following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were detained for up to 11 hours at the border crossing in Blaine, Washington.

UNDATED (AP) — Newly released Boeing documents show company employees knew about problems with flight simulators for the now-grounded 737 Max jetliner and talked about misleading regulators. Boeing says the employee comments in emails and text messages released to Congress aren’t acceptable and don’t reflect the company. Boeing said the statements “raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA” in getting the simulators qualified. The 737 Max is still grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Boeing is still working to update software and other systems on the plane to convince regulators to let it fly again.