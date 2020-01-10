Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to snap a pair of losing streaks this week. The Seahawks have lost their past eight trips to Green Bay. Seattle’s previous win over the Packers at Lambeau Field came in 1999. The Seahawks have also lost the past eight times they have played in the divisional round of the playoffs on the road. Their only divisional round road win in franchise history came on Dec. 31, 1983, when they upset Miami in the AFC playoffs. The Seahawks know it will be a challenge to end both of those losing streaks.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers won his first Super Bowl nearly a decade ago. The time to capture a second is running out. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will host Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game. It will be the first playoff game Rodgers has played in three years. Wilson is 0-3 as a starter at Lambeau Field.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored seven of Oregon’s eight points in overtime as the ninth-ranked Ducks held off No. 24 Arizona 74-73. Oregon rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson’s jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime. Richardson led the Ducks with 21 points while Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Nico Mannion led Arizona with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Nnaji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 20 points and Filip Petrusev added 17 for top-ranked Gonzaga, which sprinted past San Diego in a 94-50 rout. The Zags enjoyed a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games. Corey Kispert added 10 points for Gonzaga, which improved to 17-1 overall and 3-0 in the WCC. The Zags won their ninth straight game since their only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds. Braun Hartfield and two other Toreros scored nine points apiece. USD fell to 7-11 and 0-3. It lost to Gonzaga for the 11th straight time and the 22nd time in the last 23 games.