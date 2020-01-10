AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Friday, Jan. 10.

Friday, Jan. 10 9:00 AM Remote Online Notarization Symposium hosted by the office of Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney

Location: The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.sos.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Robert Logan, Idaho Secretary of State, robert.logan@sos.idaho.gov, 1 208 332 2857, 1 208 651 0166

Friday, Jan. 10 9:00 AM Dennis Technical Education Center and the U.S. Department of Labor hold signing ceremony – Representatives from Boise School District’s Dennis Technical Education Center and the U.S. Department of Labor participate in a signing ceremony, forming an alliance to train students in occupational safety and health hazards and help prepare students to enter the workforce

Location: Boise School District Dennis Technical Education Center, 8201 W Victory Rd., Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.boiseschools.org/, https://twitter.com/BSDEducation

Contacts: Dan Hollar, Boise School District, dan.hollar@boiseschools.org , 1 208 854 4064

Friday, Jan. 10 10:00 AM Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting – Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting to evaluate current snowpack and water supply conditions in the state and look ahead to short- and long-range weather forecasts

Location: Idaho Water Center, 322 East Front Street, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Steve Stuebner, ID Department of Water Resource , sstuebner@cableone.net, 1 208 484 0295