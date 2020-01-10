Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO-FLU DEATHS-KIDS

BOISE — Idaho state health officials say at least two children have died of influenza-related causes recently and a third child’s death is under investigation because it appears to be flu-related. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 400 words.

WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state said Friday that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 420 words.

GREAT SALT LAKE-RARE FORMATIONS

SALT LAKE CITY — Rare salt formations have been documented for the first time on the shores of the Great Salt Lake, and they could yield insights about salt structures found on Mars before they disappear for good. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 700 words.

NEZ PERCE-MINING LAWSUIT

LEWISTON — A Clean Water Act lawsuit filed by the Nez Perce Tribe that seeks to force a Canadian gold mining company to acquire permits for pollution discharged from its central Idaho facility will be allowed to continue, a federal judge decided. SENT: 300 words.

THEME PARK-EMBEZZLEMENT SENTENCE: Former theme park worker sentenced in embezzlement case

TETON PASS AVALANCHE: Avalanche traps delivery truck, closes Wyoming pass