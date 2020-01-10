Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-IDAHO-AVALANCHE

Searchers find third body buried by Idaho avalanche

Searchers have found a third body buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort, and they confirmed it is a person who was reported missing on Wednesday. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. Searchers in a helicopter spotted the missing person’s body on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the dead as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Avalanche survivor Bill Fuzak says he knew there was nothing he could do but wait and pray.

IDAHO EMPLOYEES-PAY RAISE

Idaho agency directors support pay raise for employees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Directors of state agencies say Republican Gov. Brad Little’s budget giving state employees a 2% raise will help keep the state competitive and retain workers. The Change in Employee Compensation Committee heard testimony Thursday concerning pay for the state’s 25,000 employees, the largest workforce in Idaho. The director of the Idaho State Police, the director of the Idaho State Liquor Division and others backed Little’s budget proposal. Officials say the state’s total compensation for employees including benefits is 12% below the market. The committee will vote next week on whether to cut, approve or increase Little’s recommendation. The committee’s decision will then be sent to the legislature’s powerful budget-setting committee for its consideration.

POLICE-SUSPECT SHOT

Officials ID suspect shot by police as Idaho Falls man

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Officials have identified the man shot and wounded by law enforcement officers in Pocatello Monday evening as a 29-year-old Trevor Alan Vanhorn of Idaho Falls. The Idaho State Journal reports Vanhorn remained in critical condition at a hospital on Wednesday but authorities say he is expected to survive. Authorities say the shooting occurred after federal, state and local law enforcement agencies carried out a drug enforcement operation at a Pocatello hotel. The sheriff’s office says Vanhorn fled, and exchanged gunfire with officers before he was shot by law enforcement in the parking lot of a Sizzler restaurant.

BC-US-WILDFIRES-UNHEALTHY SMOKE

As wildfires get worse, smoke spreads, stokes health worries

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Increasingly intense wildfires that have scorched forests from California to Australia are stoking worry about long-term health impacts from smoke exposure in affected cities and towns. In the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise, California, where a fire in 2018 killed 85 people and destroyed 14,000 homes, researchers are tracking respiratory problems suffered by survivors and people in downwind communities. The work has far-reaching implications as climate change turns some regions of the globe drier and more fire-prone. Smoke from major wildfires can travel thousands of miles and affect millions of people.

TEACHER SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-SENTENCED

Former Idaho teacher sentenced to 17 years for lewd conduct

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former teacher in Idaho to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 16. The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that the 71-year-old was arrested in April and charged with one count of lewd conduct and an additional count of sexual battery of a minor. Prosecutors say the additional charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement the man accepted in October. Authorities say the now 17-year-old boy told Nampa Police officers that the former teacher inappropriately touched him on multiple occasions for nearly two years starting when he was 15.

TETON PASS AVALANCHE

Avalanche traps delivery truck, closes Wyoming pass

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — An avalanche trapped a delivery truck and closed a pass in western Wyoming. The driver was alone in the truck and unhurt. The slide happened around midday Thursday on Teton Pass near the Idaho line. The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the avalanche onto Wyoming Highway 22 was 150 feet (50 meters) wide and 2-3 feet (1 meter) deep. Over a foot (30 centimeters) of snow has fallen over parts of the Teton Range. The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for the area.