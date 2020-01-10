Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Facebook cable plan hits resistance in Oregon coastal town

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — A county board in Oregon has voted in favor of a project that’s pitting residents of a tiny town against one of the world’s biggest tech companies. The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allow Facebook to use a beachfront lot in Tierra del Mar to build a landing spot for a trans-Pacific fiber optic cable. Residents worry vibrations from drilling for the cable landing will damage septic systems and foundations of some of the town’s roughly 200 homes. They say Tierra del Mar is zoned for residential use and worry the project will pave the way for other commercial ventures. Residents say they plan to appeal the decision to a state board.

$1.3M air pollution fine issued to Gorge aluminum recycler

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a $1.3 million fine to an aluminum recycler in The Dalles for violating air pollution regulations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the fine, issued to Hydro Extrusion USA, represents the largest ever issued by the agency for an air quality violation and the second largest in the agency’s history. State compliance and enforcement manager Kieran O’Donnell says DEQ found Hydro Extrusion operated with flagrant disregard for the rules and conditions of its air quality permit. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In April, inspectors found that the company, which is owned by Norway-based Norsk Hydro, had been improperly melting down coated aluminum.

Woman sues Uber for $1M, alleging sex assault by driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Hillsboro woman is seeking more than $1 million from the ride-hailing company Uber, alleging she was sexually assaulted by one of the company’s drivers in 2018. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the woman filed a lawsuit against Uber and one of its drivers, Wosey Yeaney, on Tuesday. According to court documents, the woman alleges assault, battery and negligence. Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As wildfires get worse, smoke spreads, stokes health worries

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Increasingly intense wildfires that have scorched forests from California to Australia are stoking worry about long-term health impacts from smoke exposure in affected cities and towns. In the Sierra Nevada foothills town of Paradise, California, where a fire in 2018 killed 85 people and destroyed 14,000 homes, researchers are tracking respiratory problems suffered by survivors and people in downwind communities. The work has far-reaching implications as climate change turns some regions of the globe drier and more fire-prone. Smoke from major wildfires can travel thousands of miles and affect millions of people.

Secretary of State sued over clean-energy ballot measures

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Environmental advocates are suing Oregon’s Secretary of State over her rejection of two clean-energy ballot initiatives, claiming the action was without legal reasoning and constituted an abuse of power. The Statesman Journal reports in a filing to Marion County Circuit Court Wednesday, complainants asked for an expedited review to allow Initiative Petitions 48 and 49 to continue the process that would allow them to put the measures before voters in November. An email to Clarno and Vial requesting comment was not immediately returned.

Portland approves contract for homeless camp clean-ups

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland lawmakers have approved a $4.5 million contract for cleaning up the city’s homeless encampments. The renewed contract was taken off the City Commission’s agenda late last month after concerns from homeless advocates who felt the clean-ups harmed camp residents. But the new contract will require workers for the hazardous waste removal company, Rapid Response Bio Clean, to be trained in non-violent conflict resolution and to carry naloxone, an injection that can reverse drug overdoses. The city has contracted with Rapid Response since 2016. The current contract increases the company’s duties and includes more money for clean-ups.

Woman sues Mormon church over husband’s abuse disclosure

An Oregon woman is suing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for $9.54 million after her husband’s confession to church leaders led to his arrest, conviction and imprisonment on child sexual abuse charges. The lawsuit, filed in Marion County Circuit Court, involves a Turner man convicted of abuse after he confessed to Stayton clergy that he had repeated sexual contact with a minor. Church officials did not respond to the Statesman Journal for comment. The family’s attorney said the man’sconfession was meant to be confidential, said

Sheriff: Remains are missing southern Oregon woman

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal human remains found in southern Oregon in November are those of a Shady Cove woman who disappeared over three years ago. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says DNA testing by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are those of Malina Nickel. Her nephew, Shane Wayman, was identified as a suspect in the case in November after he was arrested as a suspect in the murder of his roommate, Destiny Finch. In the Nickel case, Wayman was indicted on two counts of criminal mistreatment and abuse of a corpse. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.