AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jan. 10.

Friday, Jan. 10 8:00 AM Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook presents first State of the College address

Location: Clackamas Community College, 19600 Molalla Ave, Oregon City, OR

Weblinks: https://www.clackamas.edu/, https://twitter.com/ClackCollege

Contacts: Lori Hall, Public Information Officer, lori.hall@clackamas.edu, 1 503 594 3162

Friday, Jan. 10 9:00 AM Oregon State Library Board meeting

Location: State Library of Oregon, 250 Winter St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Caren Agata, State Librarian , caren.agata@state.or.us, 1 503 378 5030

Saturday, Jan. 11 2:00 PM Oregon Gov. Brown attends Task Force Jungleer mobilization ceremony – Mobilization ceremony for Task Force Jungleer, with supporters recognizing and honoring the soldiers of the task force ahead of their deployment to Kosovo. Speakers include Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel

Location: Exhibit Hall A, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Maj. Chris Clyne, 41st IBCT, 1 503 278 9834