Oregon News Coverage Advisory

LABOR TRAFFICKING

SALEM, Ore. — In 2007, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill promoted by then Sen. Kate Brown making it crime to force someone to work. Now, a prosecutor, a state senator, a Mexican diplomat and others are coming together to again push the issue in Oregon as part of a task force created Friday by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 310 words.

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state said Friday that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC—TEXAS TECH COLLINS NCAA WAIVER: Texas Tech WR Seth Collins granted 6th year of eligibility.

BKW—T25 OREGON ARIZONA ST

TEMPE, Ariz. — Robbi Ryan scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, Jamie Ruden hit two big baskets late and Arizona State stormed back to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night. By John Marshall. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—NORTHWEST STORM: Winter storms, high surf, cold temps for Northwest weekend.

—IDAHO AVALANCHE: Third body buried by avalanche identified as woman from Minneapolis who started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019.

—PEDESTRIAN FATAL-YOUNG GIRL: Girl, 11, dies after being struck by car in Corvallis.

—VANCOUVER APARTMENT SHOOTING: Judge orders competency evaluation in Vancouver shooting.

—CHILD RAPE TRAFFICKING SENTENCE: Man who raped, trafficked girl gets over 7 years prison.

—MILITARY DESERTER APPREHENDED: Military deserter from Washington arrested in Oregon.

—NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER-GUILTY: Ex-Guardsman pleads guilty to double-billing government.

—K-9 OFFICER FIRED: University of Oregon police K-9 officer fired.

