WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. – A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state says that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. Democrats and some Republicans have called for state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, to resign in the wake of a December report on his many anti-government activities. By Nicholas K. Geranios. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

LEGISLATURE-GUN LEGISLATION

SEATTLE — When lawmakers return to Olympia on Monday for the 2020 legislative session, they’ll take up a list of bills that aim to prevent gun violence, ranging from bans on certain types of weapons to an increase in training and background checks. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 1,000 words.

SUSPECT’S SUICIDE-RUSE

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department’s civilian watchdog has found that an officer’s ruse in a 2018 hit-and-run case contributed to the driver’s suicide. SENT: 460 words.

FBC—WASHINGTON-DONOVAN

SEATTLE — New Washington coach Jimmy Lake made his first major coaching hire Friday, adding John Donovan as the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator. SENT: 290 words.

FBC—MISSISSIPPI STATE-LEACH

STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach discusses his decision to take on this challenge and his plans for making the Bulldogs into a winning program at the former Washington State and Texas Tech coach’s introductory news conference. By Paul Jones. UPCOMING: 600 words, expected by 5 p.m.

—EXPLOITING ELDERLY-SENTENCE: Bank employee pleads to exploiting elderly woman.

—MILITARY DESERTER APPREHENDED: Military deserter from Washington arrested in Oregon.