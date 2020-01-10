WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington

WASHINGTON LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

SPOKANE, Wash. — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state says that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. Democrats and some Republicans have called for state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, to resign in the wake of a December report on his many anti-government activities. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 440 words. AP Photos.

FAA BOEING FINE

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it plans to fine Boeing $5.4 million for installing substandard parts on the wings of 178 of its 737 Max jetliners, which have been grounded since two crashes linked to other systems on the planes. SENT: 220 words.

BOEING CEO COMPENSATION

The Boeing CEO who was ousted last month for the company’s botched response to two crashes and the grounding of its best-selling plane will walk away with $62.2 million, the company disclosed Friday. By David Keonig and tom Krisher. SENT: 320 words.

LEGISLATURE-GUN LEGISLATION

SEATTLE — When lawmakers return to Olympia on Monday for the 2020 legislative session, they’ll take up a list of bills that aim to prevent gun violence, ranging from bans on certain types of weapons to an increase in training and background checks. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 1,000 words.

SUSPECT’S SUICIDE-RUSE

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department’s civilian watchdog has found that an officer’s ruse in a 2018 hit-and-run case contributed to the driver’s suicide. SENT: 460 words.

MARYSVILLE-IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The city of Marysville has agreed to pay $85,000 to a Mexican immigrant who was twice held in custody on the basis of immigration detainers, despite court orders that he be released from jail. SENT: 340 words.

IRAN PLANE CRASH INVESTIGATION

U.S. and Canadian accident investigators are uncertain how much access they will get to evidence that could prove whether Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, and there were fears Friday that the probe might already be compromised by the removal of wreckage from the crash site. By David Koenig. SENT: 870 words.

SPORTS

FBC—WASHINGTON-DONOVAN

SEATTLE — New Washington coach Jimmy Lake made his first major coaching hire Friday, adding John Donovan as the Huskies’ new offensive coordinator. SENT: 310 words.

FBC—MISSISSIPPI STATE-LEACH

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The opportunity to coach in a talent-rich area helped persuade Mike Leach make the decision to leave Washington State and accept the Mississippi State job, giving him the chance to test himself in the Southeastern Conference. By Paul Jones. SENT: 730 words.

FBN—SEAHAWKS-INJURIES

RENTON, Wash. — The identity of the player who will be protecting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s blind side will remain unknown until just before Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game against Green Bay. By Tim Booth. SENT: 460 words.

