AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Wednesday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

LEGISLATURE-GUN LEGISLATION

SEATTLE — When lawmakers return to Olympia on Monday for the 2020 legislative session, they’ll take up a list of bills that aim to prevent gun violence, ranging from bans on certain types of weapons to an increase in training and background checks. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 1,000 words.

SPORTS

FBC—MISSISSIPPI STATE-LEACH

STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mississippi State coach Mike Leach discusses his decision to take on this challenge and his plans for making the Bulldogs into a winning program at the former Washington State and Texas Tech coach’s introductory news conference. By Paul Jones. UPCOMING: 600 words, expected by 5 p.m.

IN BRIEF

—EXPLOITING ELDERLY-SENTENCE: Bank employee pleads to exploiting elderly woman.