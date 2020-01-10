AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jan. 10.

——————–

Friday, Jan. 10 9:15 AM Washington Gov. Inslee calls on legislature to pass a clean fuels standard – Washington Governor Jay Inslee and State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon join the Port of Seattle at a press conference to call on the state legislature to pass a clean fuels standard bills in the 2020 session. Other speakers include State Sen. Joe Nguyen and Port of Seattle Commissioners Fred Felleman and Ryan Calkins

Location: Sea-Tac Airport, SeaTac, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

——————–

Friday, Jan. 10 10:00 AM U.S. Census Bureau in Washington State holds an information session ahead of this year’s count

Location: Rainier Beach Community Center, 8825 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau

Contacts: Toby Nelson, Census Bureau, toby.s.nelson@2020census.gov, 1 360 961 1643

——————–

Friday, Jan. 10 10:00 AM Joint Base Lewis-McChord change of command ceremony – Joint Base Lewis-McChord holds a change of command ceremony, with Col. Erin Staine-Pyne assuming command of the 62nd Airlift Wing Col. Scovill Currin. Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett presides

Location: Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA

Weblinks: http://www.lewis-mcchord.army.mil/, https://twitter.com/jblm_pao

Contacts: Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs, jblm.pao@us.army.mil, 1 253 967 0147

——————–

Friday, Jan. 10 10:30 AM WSDOT press event on upcoming winter weather – Washington State Department of Transportation holds media availability to discuss winter weather preparations in partnership with Washington State Patrol, Clark County, City of Vancouver Public Works and C-TRAN ahead of forecast snow and ice. Speakers include WSDOT Assistant Maintenance Superintendent and Washington State Patrol PIO Will Finn

Location: 4100 Main St, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/wsdot

Contacts: Sharon Gavin, WSDOT, gavins@wsdot.wa.gov, 1 206 515 3913

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 11 10:30 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 6100 219th St SW #200, Mountlake Terrace, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 12 12:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 715 Pacific St, Sedro-Woolley, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605