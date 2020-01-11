Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Lillard and the Trail Blazers

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Milwaukee Bucks (34-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (16-23, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Portland hosts Milwaukee. Lillard is seventh in the NBA averaging 26.8 points per game and Antetokounmpo is second in the league averaging 29.8 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-9 at home. Portland allows 113.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Bucks are 16-4 in road games. Milwaukee is 22-1 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won 137-129 in the last meeting on Nov. 21. Eric Bledsoe led Milwaukee with 30 points, and CJ McCollum led Portland with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers and scoring 26.8 points per game while shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. Carmelo Anthony has averaged 4.8 rebounds and added 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Portland.

Antetokounmpo has averaged 29.8 points and 12.7 rebounds for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is shooting 48.0 percent and has averaged 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 108.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.3 points, 52.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 40.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (illness), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Skal Labissiere: out (knee), Mario Hezonja: day to day (back), Zach Collins: out (shoulder), Rodney Hood: out for season (leg).

Bucks: Ersan Ilyasova: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by and data from .