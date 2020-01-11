Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state says that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. Democrats and some Republicans have called for state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, to resign in the wake of a December report involving anti-government activities. Shea has refused to resign. He issued a statement on Friday saying he will be in the chamber when the state House convenes its 2020 session on Monday. The report was done by the Rampart Group, a Seattle-based private investigation agency.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department’s civilian watchdog has found that an officer’s ruse in a 2018 hit-and-run case contributed to the driver’s suicide. The Office of Police Accountability said that to get the suspect to turn himself in, the officer told one of the suspect’s friends that the crash left a woman in critical condition. In reality, it was a fender-bender with no injuries. The man became despondent over the possibility he killed someone and soon died by suicide. The OPA said the use of the ruse “shocked the conscience.” The officer was suspended for six days without pay.

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says a winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon for the Cascade mountains in Washington and Oregon and that travel will continue to be difficult around passes. The agency says heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes through Saturday with heavy snow also accumulating in the Olympic mountains. The weather service in Portland, Oregon, issued a high surf warning for the coast and a wind advisory through Saturday morning for southwestern Washington and greater Portland area. In eastern Washington, the agency’s Spokane office issued a winter storm warning for that region into northern Idaho into Saturday.

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Officials say Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.