Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks won’t know who will start at left tackle against the Green Bay Packers until Sunday. The status of Duane Brown and George Fant is unclear. Brown is coming back from minor knee surgery. Fant suffered a groin injury in the win over Philadelphia. Both will work out before Sunday’s game to see if either is able to play. The fallback option is likely Chad Wheeler, who has been added to the roster from the practice squad. Wheeler started 19 games for the New York Giants in 2017 and 2018.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Mariners avoided arbitration after reaching agreements with outfielders Mitch Haniger and Mallex Smith and pitcher Sam Tuivailala on contracts for the upcoming season. The three were Seattle’s only arbitration-eligible players. The team did not release terms of the agreements. Haniger was projected to make about $3 million this season; Smith just over $2 million; and Tuivailala around $800,000. Haniger was the most notable of the three. He missed the final 3 1/2 months of last season after suffering a ruptured testicle. Haniger was limited to 63 games after being an All-Star in 2018.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Robbi Ryan scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half, Jamie Ruden hit two big baskets late and Arizona State stormed back to upset No. 2 Oregon 72-66. Arizona State struggled shooting most of the night before going on a 16-2 run to turn a 13-point deficit into a 58-56 lead. Ryan hit six 3-pointers in the second half after starting 0 for 2 and Ruden scored twice inside in the final 1:13. Sabrina Ionescu kept Oregon in it by scoring eight of her 24 points after Arizona State made its run. The Ducks fell a night after No. 1 Connecticut’s loss to Baylor.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 17 points, including the go-ahead short jumper with 1.4 seconds left, and No. 3 Oregon State stayed undefeated with a 63-61 victory over No. 18 Arizona. Pivec shot 7 of 12 from the field and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Her biggest moment was in the final seconds when she got the ball in the paint, drove to the basket and finished the contested short jumper over Arizona’s defense. Arizona had a chance to win in the final second, but Aari McDonald’s 3-pointer was blocked. McDonald and Cate Reese led the Wildcats with 15 points.