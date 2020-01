Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO AVALANCHE

Third body buried by Idaho avalanche identified

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Officials say Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.

IDAHO-FLU DEATHS-KIDS

Health officials: At least 2 Idaho kids have died from flu

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say at least two Idaho children have died of influenza-related causes recently and a third child’s death is being investigated to see if it was from the flu. The deaths are unusual because generally flu deaths occur among older adults. Dr. Christine Hahn with the department says this season’s flu strain appears to be heavily impacting kids. Health officials say the flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the flu, and people who are experiencing flu symptoms should see a medical provider because medications can help reduce the severity of the illness.

NORTHWEST STORM

Winter storms, high surf, cold temps for Northwest weekend

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says a winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon for the Cascade mountains in Washington and Oregon and that travel will continue to be difficult around passes. The agency says heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes through Saturday with heavy snow also accumulating in the Olympic mountains. The weather service in Portland, Oregon, issued a high surf warning for the coast and a wind advisory through Saturday morning for southwestern Washington and greater Portland area. In eastern Washington, the agency’s Spokane office issued a winter storm warning for that region into northern Idaho into Saturday.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Lawmaker slams report labeling him a ‘domestic terrorist’

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state says that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. Democrats and some Republicans have called for state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, to resign in the wake of a December report involving anti-government activities. Shea has refused to resign. He issued a statement on Friday saying he will be in the chamber when the state House convenes its 2020 session on Monday. The report was done by the Rampart Group, a Seattle-based private investigation agency.

NEZ PERCE-MINING LAWSUIT

Judge won’t stop Idaho tribe lawsuit against mining company

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the Nez Perce Tribe that seeks to force a Canadian gold mining company to acquire permits for pollution discharged from its Idaho facility will be allowed to continue. The Lewiston Tribune reports that a federal judge forwarded the suit. Nez Perce Tribal leaders filed the lawsuit in August saying Midas Gold Corporation is discharging water polluted with arsenic, cyanide, mercury and other heavy metals into streams home to several species of fish protected by the Endangered Species Act. Company officials say pollution dates back years and no mining operations were conducted in the last 10 years.

THEME PARK-EMBEZZLEMENT SENTENCE

Former theme park worker sentenced in embezzlement case

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The former chief financial officer of Silverwood Theme Park has been sentence to up to 14 years in prison for embezzling thousands of dollars from the northern Idaho amusement park. Christopher A. Wyatt, 43, was sentenced in 1st District Court on Tuesday. Judge Scott Wayman said Wyatt will be eligible for parole after serving at least 3 years. Prosecutors said Wyatt embezzled more than $160,000 from the park between 2014 and 2017. A co-defendant, Melissa K. Foeller, was given the same sentence at an earlier hearing.