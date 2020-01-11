Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO AVALANCHE

Third body buried by Idaho avalanche identified

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis on Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as 58-year-old Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and 46-year-old Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.

NORTHWEST STORM

Winter storms, high surf, cold temps for Northwest weekend

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says a winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon for the Cascade mountains in Washington and Oregon and that travel will continue to be difficult around passes. The agency says heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes through Saturday with heavy snow also accumulating in the Olympic mountains. The weather service in Portland, Oregon, issued a high surf warning for the coast and a wind advisory through Saturday morning for southwestern Washington and greater Portland area. In eastern Washington, the agency’s Spokane office issued a winter storm warning for that region into northern Idaho into Saturday.

LABOR TRAFFICKING

Oregon looks, again, to crack down on labor trafficking

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2007, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill promoted by then Sen. Kate Brown making it crime to force someone to work. Brown, who is now the governor, told a legislative committee back then that the bill would raise awareness about the problem and provide tools by law enforcement. But 13 years later, the number of people prosecuted under the statute stands at zero.Now, a prosecutor, a state senator, a Mexican diplomat and others are coming together to again push the issue in Oregon as part of a task force created Friday by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Lawmaker slams report labeling him a ‘domestic terrorist’

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state says that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. Democrats and some Republicans have called for state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, to resign in the wake of a December report involving anti-government activities. Shea has refused to resign. He issued a statement on Friday saying he will be in the chamber when the state House convenes its 2020 session on Monday. The report was done by the Rampart Group, a Seattle-based private investigation agency.

VANCOUVER APARTMENT SHOOTING

Judge orders competency evaluation in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An 80-year-old man accused in an October shooting at an apartment tower for seniors in Vancouver will undergo a court-ordered competency evaluation. KATU-TV reports A judge filed an order for a competency evaluation for Robert Breck on Wednesday. Breck has pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police say Breck fired shots in the building’s lobby Oct. 1, killing Dean Tunstall and hurting two women. Court documents say two of the victims were Breck’s fellow residents at the Smith Tower Apartments and the third was his former caregiver. Court records said Breck had an ongoing feud with Tunstall over a caretaker.

CHILD RAPE TRAFFICKING SENTENCE

Man who raped, trafficked girl gets over 7 years prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland man has been sentenced to more than seven years after his conviction for sexually trafficking a girl he started grooming when she was 11 years old. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ahad Shaukak Hasan, Jr., pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, and compelling prostitution, prosecutors said. Investigators said Hasan initiated contact with the victim on social media in 2012 when she was 11. Prosecutors say Hasan raped the girl when she was 12 and began monitoring her social media accounts. In 2017, Hasan took the her to a strip club and forced her to have sexual contact with other individuals for money.

NATIONAL GUARD MEMBER-GUILTY

Ex-Guardsman pleads guilty to double-billing government

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former civilian member of the Oregon National Guard who managed the repair of small-engine parts and generators for the military at Camp Withycombe outside Portland has pleaded guilty to double-billing the government for repairs that were never made. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Dominic Caputo, of Clackamas, agreed to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the U.S. Department of Defense, according to the plea agreement. Caputo pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement. Caputo said he took the actions to protect the program he worked for and his employees’ jobs, did not personally benefit financially, and believed at the time they could make up the shortage in production and supply the quantity of paid-for engines.

VILLAGE VS. FACEBOOK

Facebook cable plan hits resistance in Oregon coastal town

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) — A county board in Oregon has voted in favor of a project that’s pitting residents of a tiny town against one of the world’s biggest tech companies. The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allow Facebook to use a beachfront lot in Tierra del Mar to build a landing spot for a trans-Pacific fiber optic cable. Residents worry vibrations from drilling for the cable landing will damage septic systems and foundations of some of the town’s roughly 200 homes. They say Tierra del Mar is zoned for residential use and worry the project will pave the way for other commercial ventures. Residents say they plan to appeal the decision to a state board.