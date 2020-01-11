Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Lawmaker slams report labeling him a ‘domestic terrorist’

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state says that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. Democrats and some Republicans have called for state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, to resign in the wake of a December report involving anti-government activities. Shea has refused to resign. He issued a statement on Friday saying he will be in the chamber when the state House convenes its 2020 session on Monday. The report was done by the Rampart Group, a Seattle-based private investigation agency.

SUSPECT’S SUICIDE-RUSE

Watchdog: Officer’s ruse contributed to suspect’s suicide

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department’s civilian watchdog has found that an officer’s ruse in a 2018 hit-and-run case contributed to the driver’s suicide. The Office of Police Accountability said that to get the suspect to turn himself in, the officer told one of the suspect’s friends that the crash left a woman in critical condition. In reality, it was a fender-bender with no injuries. The man became despondent over the possibility he killed someone and soon died by suicide. The OPA said the use of the ruse “shocked the conscience.” The officer was suspended for six days without pay.

NORTHWEST STORM

Winter storms, high surf, cold temps for Northwest weekend

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says a winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon for the Cascade mountains in Washington and Oregon and that travel will continue to be difficult around passes. The agency says heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes through Saturday with heavy snow also accumulating in the Olympic mountains. The weather service in Portland, Oregon, issued a high surf warning for the coast and a wind advisory through Saturday morning for southwestern Washington and greater Portland area. In eastern Washington, the agency’s Spokane office issued a winter storm warning for that region into northern Idaho into Saturday.

IDAHO AVALANCHE

Third body buried by Idaho avalanche identified

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Officials say Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.

DEPUTY FATALLY SHOOTS

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shoots man

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say man was shot and killed by a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy following a short pursuit that ended in the backyard of a north Spokane home. At about 3:50 a.m. Friday a deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the driver didn’t stop and the traffic stop turned into a pursuit that ended when the vehicle hit a fence and the driver exited the vehicle. Sheriff’s spokesman Cpl. Mark Gregory says the man advanced on the deputy who unsuccessfully tried using his Taser. When the man didn’t obey commands and reached for his pocket or waistband, the sheriff’s office says a shot was fired. Authorities are investigating.

LEGISLATURE-GUN LEGISLATION

List of firearms bills to be proposed at Legislature

SEATTLE (AP) — When lawmakers return to Olympia on Monday for the 2020 legislative session, they’ll take up a list of bills that aim to prevent gun violence. The measures range from bans on certain types of weapons to an increase in training and background checks. Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed a package of legislation last month “to combat mass shootings in Washington state.” For the first time, Gov. Jay Inslee joined Ferguson in calling for a ban on assault weapons and limits on high-capacity magazines. Ferguson also wants the state to require background checks for people buying ammunition.

MARYSVILLE-IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

Marysville pays $85,000 over immigrant’s detention

MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The city of Marysville has agreed to pay $85,000 to a Mexican immigrant who was held in custody on the basis of an immigration detainer, despite court orders that he be released from jail. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sued on behalf of Enrique Ahumada Meza. Ahumada was arrested on a fourth-degree assault charge in 2017. A judge ordered him released from custody, but police continued to detain him until U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers could pick him up. Courts have repeatedly ruled that such detainer requests do not provide grounds to hold someone in custody.

IRAN-PLANE CRASH-INVESTIGATION

US experts concerned about Iran’s handling of crash probe

U.S. and Canadian accident investigators are uncertain how much access they will get to the site of a Ukrainian passenger jet crash in Iran, and there were fears Friday that the probe might already be compromised by the removal of wreckage. The U.S. and its allies alleged earlier this week that the American-built Boeing 737 was brought down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile. Iran announced Saturday that its military “unintentionally” shot down the jetliner, blaming “human error.” All 176 people aboard were killed when the plane went down in flames on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles against U.S. forces.

VANCOUVER APARTMENT SHOOTING

Judge orders competency evaluation in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An 80-year-old man accused in an October shooting at an apartment tower for seniors in Vancouver will undergo a court-ordered competency evaluation. KATU-TV reports A judge filed an order for a competency evaluation for Robert Breck on Wednesday. Breck has pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police say Breck fired shots in the building’s lobby Oct. 1, killing Dean Tunstall and hurting two women. Court documents say two of the victims were Breck’s fellow residents at the Smith Tower Apartments and the third was his former caregiver. Court records said Breck had an ongoing feud with Tunstall over a caretaker.

AP-US-BOEING-CEO-COMPENSATION

Former Boeing CEO gets $62.2 million but loses some benefits

Former Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will get a nice going-away package — $62.2 million. Boeing said Friday that Muilenburg was contractually entitled to the payout but he won’t get extra severance and will forfeit another $14.6 million in stock awards. Muilenburg was fired in late December after the company’s poor response to two crashes and the grounding of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max. Boeing board chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO on Monday. He will get a $7 million bonus if he gets the Max back in service.