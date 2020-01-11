Saturday’s Scores

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benson 54, Lincoln 48

Central Christian 38, Paisley 35

Cleveland 65, Wilson 54

Coquille 59, Days Creek 39

Damascus Christian 77, Siletz Valley Early College 21

De La Salle 56, Riverdale 50

Gresham 73, North Medford 65

Illinois Valley 69, Canyonville Christian 37

Jefferson PDX 61, Grant 50

Jesuit 59, Sheldon 36

Jordan Valley 61, Adrian 49

Kamiakin, Wash. 78, Hermiston 29

McLoughlin 43, Ontario 42

Mitchell/Spray 54, Ione/Arlington 51

Mohawk 76, Alsea 28

Nixyaawii 73, Griswold 42

Perrydale 47, Dufur 37

Pilot Rock 59, Heppner 47

Pine Eagle 56, Four Rivers Community School 26

Sheridan 60, Gaston 47

Sherman 57, Echo 30

Stanfield 58, Weston-McEwen 54

Trinity Lutheran 71, North Lake 40

Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 86, Burnt River 23

Umpqua Valley Christian 48, Camas Valley 43

Vernonia 50, Neah-Kah-Nie 43

Waldport 62, Gold Beach 42

Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 57, Oregon School for Deaf 42

PIL Showcase=

Milwaukie 76, Madison 67

Roosevelt 52, Franklin 49

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

Hidden Valley 61, Junction City 56

Marist 40, Henley 34

Marshfield 75, Klamath 70

North Valley 49, Elmira 40

Phoenix 60, Cottage Grove 52

Siuslaw 52, Mazama 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chiloquin vs. Prospect, ccd.

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Triad School, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 59, Corbett 44

Benson 57, Grant 50

Damascus Christian 42, South Wasco County 35

De La Salle 47, Riverdale 37

Echo 54, Sherman 24

Elkton 57, Powers/Pacific Co-op 51

Faith Bible 58, Mannahouse Christian 34

Heppner 63, Pilot Rock 35

Hermiston 76, Kamiakin, Wash. 50

Horizon Christian Tualatin 34, Westside Christian 25

Ione/Arlington 45, Mitchell/Spray 14

Jordan Valley 55, Adrian 24

Lincoln 56, Roosevelt 34

Madison 52, Franklin 49

McLoughlin 30, Ontario 29

Milwaukie 56, The Dalles 52

Mohawk 57, Alsea 23

North Douglas 62, New Hope Christian 22

Oregon Episcopal 42, Portland Adventist 26

Oregon School for Deaf 26, Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 15

Paisley 45, Central Christian 24

Perrydale 41, Dufur 17

Pine Eagle 46, Four Rivers Community School 27

South Medford 70, Enterprise, Calif. 26

Stanfield 55, Weston-McEwen 29

Trinity Lutheran 65, North Lake 58

Vernonia 56, Neah-Kah-Nie 22

Waldport 52, Gold Beach 33

Wilson 58, Jefferson PDX 37

Yoncalla 49, Riddle 20

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

Henley 39, Junction City 26

Hidden Valley 39, Cottage Grove 27

Klamath 45, Marist 40

Mazama 43, Marshfield 27

North Valley 28, Siuslaw 24

Phoenix 41, Elmira 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chiloquin vs. Prospect, ccd.

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Triad School, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/