Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benson 54, Lincoln 48
Central Christian 38, Paisley 35
Cleveland 65, Wilson 54
Coquille 59, Days Creek 39
Damascus Christian 77, Siletz Valley Early College 21
De La Salle 56, Riverdale 50
Gresham 73, North Medford 65
Illinois Valley 69, Canyonville Christian 37
Jefferson PDX 61, Grant 50
Jesuit 59, Sheldon 36
Jordan Valley 61, Adrian 49
Kamiakin, Wash. 78, Hermiston 29
McLoughlin 43, Ontario 42
Mitchell/Spray 54, Ione/Arlington 51
Mohawk 76, Alsea 28
Nixyaawii 73, Griswold 42
Perrydale 47, Dufur 37
Pilot Rock 59, Heppner 47
Pine Eagle 56, Four Rivers Community School 26
Sheridan 60, Gaston 47
Sherman 57, Echo 30
Stanfield 58, Weston-McEwen 54
Trinity Lutheran 71, North Lake 40
Ukiah/Long Creek Co-op 86, Burnt River 23
Umpqua Valley Christian 48, Camas Valley 43
Vernonia 50, Neah-Kah-Nie 43
Waldport 62, Gold Beach 42
Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 57, Oregon School for Deaf 42
PIL Showcase=
Milwaukie 76, Madison 67
Roosevelt 52, Franklin 49
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Hidden Valley 61, Junction City 56
Marist 40, Henley 34
Marshfield 75, Klamath 70
North Valley 49, Elmira 40
Phoenix 60, Cottage Grove 52
Siuslaw 52, Mazama 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chiloquin vs. Prospect, ccd.
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Triad School, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 59, Corbett 44
Benson 57, Grant 50
Damascus Christian 42, South Wasco County 35
De La Salle 47, Riverdale 37
Echo 54, Sherman 24
Elkton 57, Powers/Pacific Co-op 51
Faith Bible 58, Mannahouse Christian 34
Heppner 63, Pilot Rock 35
Hermiston 76, Kamiakin, Wash. 50
Horizon Christian Tualatin 34, Westside Christian 25
Ione/Arlington 45, Mitchell/Spray 14
Jordan Valley 55, Adrian 24
Lincoln 56, Roosevelt 34
Madison 52, Franklin 49
McLoughlin 30, Ontario 29
Milwaukie 56, The Dalles 52
Mohawk 57, Alsea 23
North Douglas 62, New Hope Christian 22
Oregon Episcopal 42, Portland Adventist 26
Oregon School for Deaf 26, Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 15
Paisley 45, Central Christian 24
Perrydale 41, Dufur 17
Pine Eagle 46, Four Rivers Community School 27
South Medford 70, Enterprise, Calif. 26
Stanfield 55, Weston-McEwen 29
Trinity Lutheran 65, North Lake 58
Vernonia 56, Neah-Kah-Nie 22
Waldport 52, Gold Beach 33
Wilson 58, Jefferson PDX 37
Yoncalla 49, Riddle 20
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Henley 39, Junction City 26
Hidden Valley 39, Cottage Grove 27
Klamath 45, Marist 40
Mazama 43, Marshfield 27
North Valley 28, Siuslaw 24
Phoenix 41, Elmira 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chiloquin vs. Prospect, ccd.
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Triad School, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/