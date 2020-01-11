Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:39 pm

Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eagle 46, Borah 40

Firth 35, N. Fremont 29

Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 49, Lakeside 46

Kellogg 52, St. Maries 20

Mountain View 64, Skyview 26

Preston 64, Wood River 42

Rocky Mountain 62, Boise 52

Timberline 52, Meridian 34

Tri-Valley 47, Rimrock 34

Watersprings 49, N. Gem 46

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Challis 33, Taylor’s Crossing 28

Council 48, Horseshoe Bend 34

Grangeville 60, Highland 46

Highland 49, Burley 39

Kimberly 58, Sugar-Salem 56

Lakeside 78, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 57

N. Fremont 51, Aberdeen 29

Nampa Christian 66, Melba 62

Rigby 68, Skyline 37

Salmon 63, American Falls 35

St. Maries 57, Kellogg 37

Teton 65, Soda Springs 48

Tri-Valley 54, Rimrock 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

West Valley (Spokane), Wash. vs. Sandpoint, ppd.

The Associated Press

