AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Jan. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 11 10:00 AM ‘Preserving Your Family’s Treasures’ discussion at Fort Vancouver – Fort Vancouver National Historic Site Curator Meagan Huff holds a presentation to discuss how to preserve family treasures

Location: Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, 1501 E Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA

Weblinks: http://www.nps.gov, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Meagan Huff, NPS, meagan_huff@nps.gov, 1 360 816 6255

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 11 10:00 AM U.S. Coast Guard memorial service – U.S. Coast Guard holds memorial service for guardsmen and mariners who lost their lives recently in incidents along the Washington State and Oregon coasts

Location: Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 244 Robert Gray Dr, Ilwaco, WA

Weblinks: http://www.uscg.mil, https://twitter.com/USCG

Contacts: Levi Read, 13th District PA Detachment Astoria, Levi.A.Read@uscg.mil, 1 503 861 6237

——————–

Saturday, Jan. 11 10:30 AM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 6100 219th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Jan. 12 12:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 715 Pacific St, Sedro-Woolley, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jan. 13 6:00 PM Tax Amazon 2020 rally, with Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant – Tax Amazon 2020 rally, to call for the taxing of large corporations to fund public programs and housing. Speakers include Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, International Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson, and Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell * Event doubles as Councilmember Sawant’s swearing-in ceremony, following her successful campaign for reelection last year

Location: Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.workingfamilies.org.uk, https://twitter.com/workingfamUK

Contacts: Madeline Stocker, Working Families, mstocker@workingfamilies.org, 1 860 808 7857