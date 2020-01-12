Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Drivers, skiers, university students and beach-goers are all facing widespread warnings about forceful winds, snow dumps and freezing temperatures as the region’s first major winter storm of the season hits the Pacific Northwest. Both the Seattle and Portland metro areas are bracing for a possible round of snow in the coming days that will be coupled with below-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Seattle metro area in effect Sunday afternoon through evening, forecasting between a trace to 4 inches of snow. Meteorologists also predict snow for Portland by Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based home construction company has proposed building 469 houses in Idaho further developing a rural farm town into a Boise suburb. Idaho Statesman reported Friday that Toll Brothers has applied to build the subdivision near Highway 16 north of State Street on land owned by the Rosti family. Kari Rosti says the land is under contract and has not yet been sold to Toll Brothers. Rosti declined to comment further. Toll Brothers could not immediately be reached for comment. Developers say the subdivision would include a pool, playground, multiple pathways and a 191,209-square-foot space for potential commercial development such as a car wash or gas station.

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Officials say Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say at least two Idaho children have died of influenza-related causes recently and a third child’s death is being investigated to see if it was from the flu. The deaths are unusual because generally flu deaths occur among older adults. Dr. Christine Hahn with the department says this season’s flu strain appears to be heavily impacting kids. Health officials say the flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the flu, and people who are experiencing flu symptoms should see a medical provider because medications can help reduce the severity of the illness.