Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Drivers, skiers, university students and beach-goers are all facing widespread warnings about forceful winds, snow dumps and freezing temperatures as the region’s first major winter storm of the season hits the Pacific Northwest. Both the Seattle and Portland metro areas are bracing for a possible round of snow in the coming days that will be coupled with below-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Seattle metro area in effect Sunday afternoon through evening, forecasting between a trace to 4 inches of snow. Meteorologists also predict snow for Portland by Wednesday.

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities suggested the environmental impact of a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in southern Oregon would be minimal. They say the contentious project wouldn’t jeopardize protected species or adversely change their critical habitat. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a new study that the affects of the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline along Coos Bay would be short term or on a small scale. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s staff analysis announced in November said the project would likely have an adverse affect on wildlife.

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Officials say Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state community college faculty union has announced its members are going on strike after the school’s administration failed to negotiate a contract. The Clark College Association for Higher Education says more than 400 of its faculty members will be on strike at the Vancouver college on Monday. College officials say the school will remain open but all Monday classes are cancelled, including online and non-credit courses. Union members say faculty have been asking for more equitable pay to attract and keep qualified and committed employees, but negotiations have continued for 15 months.