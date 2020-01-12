Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filip Petrusev scored 16 points, Corey Kispert added 15 and top-ranked Gonzaga rolled to a 87-62 victory over Loyola Marymount on Saturday. It was the Bulldogs’ 31st straight regular-season win in West Coast Conference play. That ties them with the San Francisco squads led by Bill Russell and K.C. Jones for the second-longest streak in conference history. Pepperdine has the record at 32. Gonzaga had five players in double figures. Ryan Woolridge scored 13, Admon Gilder added 12 and Drew Timme 10. Eli Scott paced Loyola Marymount with 20 points.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, Khris Middleton scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 122-101. Eric Bledsoe added 29 points for the Bucks, who made 14 3-pointers led by Middleton’s 4-for-4 performance. Antetokounmpo had 13 points and seven rebounds in the first quarter alone and Milwaukee went on to its third straight win. Damian Lillard finished with 26 points while CJ McCollum scored 20 and Carmelo Anthony had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Portland lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points and No. 9 Oregon held off Arizona State 78-69. Much of the game was a personal duel between Pritchard and Arizona State’s Remy Martin, who also had 29 points. Chris Duarte added 20 points for the Ducks. They have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Sun Devils. Arizona State remained one of only two Pac-12 teams, along with Washington State, that has never won at Matthew Knight Arena, which opened in 2011.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley banked in a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in overtime, lifting California to a 61-58 win over Washington. Bradley finished with 17 points and five rebounds to help the Golden Bears to their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Grant Anticevich added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 10.