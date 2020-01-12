Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

Forceful winds, heavy snow in forecast for Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Drivers, skiers, university students and beach-goers are all facing widespread warnings about forceful winds, snow dumps and freezing temperatures as the region’s first major winter storm of the season hits the Pacific Northwest. Both the Seattle and Portland metro areas are bracing for a possible round of snow in the coming days that will be coupled with below-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Seattle metro area in effect Sunday afternoon through evening, forecasting between a trace to 4 inches of snow. Meteorologists also predict snow for Portland by Wednesday.

OREGON GAS PROJECT

NOAA: Minimal impact on wildlife in proposed gas project

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities suggested the environmental impact of a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in southern Oregon would be minimal. They say the contentious project wouldn’t jeopardize protected species or adversely change their critical habitat. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a new study that the affects of the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline along Coos Bay would be short term or on a small scale. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s staff analysis announced in November said the project would likely have an adverse affect on wildlife.

IDAHO AVALANCHE

Third body buried by Idaho avalanche identified

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Officials say Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.

COLLEGE FACULTY UNION STRIKE

Washington state college faculty union announces strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state community college faculty union has announced its members are going on strike after the school’s administration failed to negotiate a contract. The Clark College Association for Higher Education says more than 400 of its faculty members will be on strike at the Vancouver college on Monday. College officials say the school will remain open but all Monday classes are cancelled, including online and non-credit courses. Union members say faculty have been asking for more equitable pay to attract and keep qualified and committed employees, but negotiations have continued for 15 months.

NORTHWEST STORM

Winter storms, high surf, cold temps for Northwest weekend

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says a winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon for the Cascade mountains in Washington and Oregon and that travel will continue to be difficult around passes. The agency says heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes through Saturday with heavy snow also accumulating in the Olympic mountains. The weather service in Portland, Oregon, issued a high surf warning for the coast and a wind advisory through Saturday morning for southwestern Washington and greater Portland area. In eastern Washington, the agency’s Spokane office issued a winter storm warning for that region into northern Idaho into Saturday.

LABOR TRAFFICKING

Oregon looks, again, to crack down on labor trafficking

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2007, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill promoted by then Sen. Kate Brown making it crime to force someone to work. Brown, who is now the governor, told a legislative committee back then that the bill would raise awareness about the problem and provide tools by law enforcement. But 13 years later, the number of people prosecuted under the statute stands at zero.Now, a prosecutor, a state senator, a Mexican diplomat and others are coming together to again push the issue in Oregon as part of a task force created Friday by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-LAWMAKER-INVESTIGATION

Lawmaker slams report labeling him a ‘domestic terrorist’

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A right-wing lawmaker from Washington state says that a recent report that branded him a ‘’domestic terrorist” is a lie and that he will continue to represent the people of his district. Democrats and some Republicans have called for state Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane Valley, to resign in the wake of a December report involving anti-government activities. Shea has refused to resign. He issued a statement on Friday saying he will be in the chamber when the state House convenes its 2020 session on Monday. The report was done by the Rampart Group, a Seattle-based private investigation agency.

VANCOUVER APARTMENT SHOOTING

Judge orders competency evaluation in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An 80-year-old man accused in an October shooting at an apartment tower for seniors in Vancouver will undergo a court-ordered competency evaluation. KATU-TV reports A judge filed an order for a competency evaluation for Robert Breck on Wednesday. Breck has pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Police say Breck fired shots in the building’s lobby Oct. 1, killing Dean Tunstall and hurting two women. Court documents say two of the victims were Breck’s fellow residents at the Smith Tower Apartments and the third was his former caregiver. Court records said Breck had an ongoing feud with Tunstall over a caretaker.