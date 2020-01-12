AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Jan. 12.

Sunday, Jan. 12 12:00 PM Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen holds a community coffee meeting

Location: 715 Pacific St, Sedro-Woolley, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2605

Monday, Jan. 13 6:00 PM Tax Amazon 2020 rally, with Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant – Tax Amazon 2020 rally, to call for the taxing of large corporations to fund public programs and housing. Speakers include Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, International Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson, and Working Families Party National Director Maurice Mitchell * Event doubles as Councilmember Sawant’s swearing-in ceremony, following her successful campaign for reelection last year

Location: Washington Hall, 153 14th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.workingfamilies.org.uk, https://twitter.com/workingfamUK

Contacts: Madeline Stocker, Working Families, mstocker@workingfamilies.org, 1 860 808 7857

Tuesday, Jan. 14 9:00 AM Dem Rep. Derek Kilmer keynotes CRFB discussion on ‘Bridging Our Divides’ – ‘Bridging Our Divides: Confronting America’s Threat from Within’ Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget discussion, to examine the political, economic, and cultural root causes of the growing national divides and potential solutions, and featuring the work of FixUS, a new project of the CRFB. Includes keynote from Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer, with panelists Kahlil Byrd (Invest America), Tim Dixon (More in Common), Mickey Edwards (The Aspen Institute), Melissa Kearney (University of Maryland), Kevin Kosar (R Street Institute), Maya MacGuineas and Michael Murphy (CRFB), Ashley Quarcoo (Carnegie Endowment for International Peace), Nick Penniman (Issue one), Rachel Peric (Welcoming America), Richard Reeves (The Brookings Institution), Paul Stebbins (FixUS), and Will Wilkinson (Niskanen Center)

Location: Reserve Officers Association, 1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://crfb.org, https://twitter.com/BudgetHawks

Contacts: CRFB events, events@crfb.org

Tuesday, Jan. 14 Microsoft discontinues Windows 7 support

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: WE Communications, Microsoft press (U.S.), rrt@we-worldwide.com, 1 425 638 7777

Tuesday, Jan. 14 Nada Surf begin North American tour

Location: Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/nadasurf

Contacts: Ken Weinstein, Big Hassle, Weinstein@bighassle.com, 1 212 619 1360

Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Wednesday, Jan. 15 SHRM People Analytics Conference

Location: Sheraton Grand Seattle, 1400 6th Ave, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.shrm.org/, https://twitter.com/SHRM

Contacts: SHRM, shrm@shrm.org, 1 800 283 7476 x3