Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MST

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute. Snow began hitting the ground Sunday afternoon in Seattle, which could see up to 2 inches of snow and very slippery road conditions. Other parts of Oregon are also facing severe weather, including beach hazards like sneaker waves out on the coast and avalanche warnings on Mount Hood.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Two young children are safe after police say they escaped from the back seat of a stolen car in Pocatello. The ordeal began when their father stopped to help another car seen stuck on the side of an icy highway. The Idaho State Journal reports the two kids were under 12 years old and sitting in a Pontiac sedan as their father drove on Interstate 15 near Pocatello on Saturday night. The Idaho State Police say the father was getting out of the car to help another vehicle when two people jumped in and sped away with the children still inside. Pocatello police found the car parked at a home within an hour. Soon after, a family member of the children called authorities to report that the kids had escaped and walked to a relative’s home nearby.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho company has agreed to pay $5 million to the daughters of a woman killed by one of its employees in a drunk-driving crash. The Idaho-Press Tribune reported BSR Ventures and former employee Larry Halbert agreed to pay the family of Cheryl Miller to settle a lawsuit over her December 2017 death. Halbert was an employee driving a truck owned by Advanced Heating and Cooling, a business name assumed by BSR Ventures. Authorities say Halbert crossed the center line on U.S. 93 and collided with Miller’s car. He later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.