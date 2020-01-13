Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. Authorities say the father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, south of the community of Cannon Beach. Oregon State Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute. Snow began hitting the ground Sunday afternoon in Seattle, which could see up to 2 inches of snow and very slippery road conditions. Other parts of Oregon are also facing severe weather, including beach hazards like sneaker waves out on the coast and avalanche warnings on Mount Hood.

SEATTLE (AP) — Drivers, skiers, university students and beach-goers are all facing widespread warnings about forceful winds, snow dumps and freezing temperatures as the region’s first major winter storm of the season hits the Pacific Northwest. Both the Seattle and Portland metro areas are bracing for a possible round of snow in the coming days that will be coupled with below-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Seattle metro area in effect Sunday afternoon through evening, forecasting between a trace to 4 inches of snow. Meteorologists also predict snow for Portland by Wednesday.

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed the harvest of wild spring Chinook salmon in the Umpqua River. The Roseburg News-Review reported the agency has prohibited the harvest on the mainstem Umpqua River from Feb. 1 to June 30. Officials say the primary reason is a low fish count over the past two years. Officials hope to preserve the vulnerable species they say has been impacted in recent years by drought conditions that have reduced river flow and increased water temperatures. The temporary rule change still requires the approval of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno.