Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. Authorities say the father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, south of the community of Cannon Beach. Oregon State Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute. Snow began hitting the ground Sunday afternoon in Seattle, which could see up to 2 inches of snow and very slippery road conditions. Other parts of Oregon are also facing severe weather, including beach hazards like sneaker waves out on the coast and avalanche warnings on Mount Hood.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Port of Olympia has agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act at the port’s marine terminal. The Olympian reported the port and Waste Action Project of Covington settled the 2017 lawsuit that claimed the port was discharging polluted storm water into Budd Inlet. The agreement also lays out corrective action including installation of a curb to prevent storm water discharge at the marine terminal and restrictions related to loading logs. The port commission voted unanimously to approve the settlement last week.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s 60-day legislative session begins in Olympia, where lawmakers have to pass a supplemental state budget and are expected to address several other issues, including homelessness. After the Legislature convenes Monday, a new speaker of the House will be sworn in. Democratic Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma will be the first woman and first gay speaker in the state. Lawmakers also are taking into account the impacts of Initiative 976, which is on hold for now due to a legal challenge. That measure lowered annual vehicle registration to $30 and largely revoked the authority of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.