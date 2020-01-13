Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have reached the NFC championship game by beating the Seattle Seahawks 28-23. Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers on Sunday night. They will play at top-seeded San Francisco for a spot in the Super Bowl next weekend. Green Bay’s spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally to seal the victory. Russell Wilson directed three straight touchdown drives in the second half to bring the Seahawks back from down 21-3. But Preston Smith’s sack forced a punt just before the two-minute warning, and Seattle didn’t get the ball back.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Seattle’s defense bent and then broke against Green Bay while surrendering 344 total yards and committing costly penalties in a season-ending 28-23 loss to the Packers in the NFC divisional round. It was yet another rough outing for a defensive unit that struggled to stop anyone all season. The Packers were 9 of 14 on third down and 3 for 3 in the red zone against Seattle. The Seahawks finished the regular season with the 26th-ranked defense in the NFL. Seattle had the 27th-ranked passing defense and was ranked 22nd against the run.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marshawn Lynch says he’s not sure about his future in the NFL after his surprise comeback with the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch had four touchdowns in three games after rejoining the team he went to two Super Bowls with. He scored twice in the 28-23 divisional round loss at Green Bay on Sunday night. Lynch was out of football for 14 months. Injuries to their top two running backs forced the Seahawks to make the emergency call last month. Quarterback Russell Wilson says playing with Lynch again meant a lot to the team.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and Oregon State beat No. 24 Arizona 82-65. Ethan Thompson had 18 points and eight assists for the Beavers. Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and nine rebound to lead Arizona, and Jemari Baker scored 10 points. After Nnaji made two free throws to tie the score at 49-all with 12:05 left in the second half, Oregon State took over and outscored Arizona 33-16 the rest of the way.