Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — A power struggle between the Idaho House and Senate turned out to have big ramifications for a relatively unknown state employee who has toiled for three decades in an agency most people didn’t know existed. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 700 words. WITH AP Photos.

BOISE — A House panel on Monday nixed some searches of personal belongings at the Statehouse and other state government buildings out of concern such searches could be unconstitutional. SENT: 200 words.

GRANGEVILLE — The screen of a 65-year-old drive-in movie theater in Idaho was destroyed by high winds and the owner says he hopes to rebuild. First, though, he needs to find someone who can do the specialized work. SENT: 340 words.

ARTS COMMISSION-ART THERAPY: House panel OKs Arts Commission plan to engage in art therapy

WYOMING WOLVES-LIVESTOCK: Wyoming lawmaker sponsoring wolf-kill compensation bill

TETON PASS AVALANCHES: Highway workers to close Teton Pass to trigger avalanches

2019 NORTHWEST AP PHOTO CONTEST WINNERS: The winners of the 2019 Associated Press Northwest photo contest.