Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute. Snow began hitting the ground Sunday afternoon in Seattle, which could see up to 2 inches of snow and very slippery road conditions. Other parts of Oregon are also facing severe weather, including beach hazards like sneaker waves out on the coast and avalanche warnings on Mount Hood.

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Two young children are safe after police say they escaped from the back seat of a stolen car in Pocatello. The ordeal began when their father stopped to help another car seen stuck on the side of an icy highway. The Idaho State Journal reports the two kids were under 12 years old and sitting in a Pontiac sedan as their father drove on Interstate 15 near Pocatello on Saturday night. The Idaho State Police say the father was getting out of the car to help another vehicle when two people jumped in and sped away with the children still inside. Pocatello police found the car parked at a home within an hour. Soon after, a family member of the children called authorities to report that the kids had escaped and walked to a relative’s home nearby.

SEATTLE (AP) — Drivers, skiers, university students and beach-goers are all facing widespread warnings about forceful winds, snow dumps and freezing temperatures as the region’s first major winter storm of the season hits the Pacific Northwest. Both the Seattle and Portland metro areas are bracing for a possible round of snow in the coming days that will be coupled with below-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Seattle metro area in effect Sunday afternoon through evening, forecasting between a trace to 4 inches of snow. Meteorologists also predict snow for Portland by Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho company has agreed to pay $5 million to the daughters of a woman killed by one of its employees in a drunk-driving crash. The Idaho-Press Tribune reported BSR Ventures and former employee Larry Halbert agreed to pay the family of Cheryl Miller to settle a lawsuit over her December 2017 death. Halbert was an employee driving a truck owned by Advanced Heating and Cooling, a business name assumed by BSR Ventures. Authorities say Halbert crossed the center line on U.S. 93 and collided with Miller’s car. He later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based home construction company has proposed building 469 houses in Idaho further developing a rural farm town into a Boise suburb. Idaho Statesman reported Friday that Toll Brothers has applied to build the subdivision near Highway 16 north of State Street on land owned by the Rosti family. Kari Rosti says the land is under contract and has not yet been sold to Toll Brothers. Rosti declined to comment further. Toll Brothers could not immediately be reached for comment. Developers say the subdivision would include a pool, playground, multiple pathways and a 191,209-square-foot space for potential commercial development such as a car wash or gas station.

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed the harvest of wild spring Chinook salmon in the Umpqua River. The Roseburg News-Review reported the agency has prohibited the harvest on the mainstem Umpqua River from Feb. 1 to June 30. Officials say the primary reason is a low fish count over the past two years. Officials hope to preserve the vulnerable species they say has been impacted in recent years by drought conditions that have reduced river flow and increased water temperatures. The temporary rule change still requires the approval of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno.