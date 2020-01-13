Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon girl dead, boy missing after being swept into ocean

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. Authorities say the father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, south of the community of Cannon Beach. Oregon State Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Seattle, Portland under winter weather advisory for snow

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pacific Northwest’s first major storm of the season has reached the Seattle area but the city’s weather woes may have only just begun. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a winter weather advisory for both the Seattle and Portland metro areas in effect through the Monday morning commute. Snow began hitting the ground Sunday afternoon in Seattle, which could see up to 2 inches of snow and very slippery road conditions. Other parts of Oregon are also facing severe weather, including beach hazards like sneaker waves out on the coast and avalanche warnings on Mount Hood.

Forceful winds, heavy snow in forecast for Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Drivers, skiers, university students and beach-goers are all facing widespread warnings about forceful winds, snow dumps and freezing temperatures as the region’s first major winter storm of the season hits the Pacific Northwest. Both the Seattle and Portland metro areas are bracing for a possible round of snow in the coming days that will be coupled with below-freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Seattle metro area in effect Sunday afternoon through evening, forecasting between a trace to 4 inches of snow. Meteorologists also predict snow for Portland by Wednesday.

State officials close Chinook salmon harvest in Oregon river

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed the harvest of wild spring Chinook salmon in the Umpqua River. The Roseburg News-Review reported the agency has prohibited the harvest on the mainstem Umpqua River from Feb. 1 to June 30. Officials say the primary reason is a low fish count over the past two years. Officials hope to preserve the vulnerable species they say has been impacted in recent years by drought conditions that have reduced river flow and increased water temperatures. The temporary rule change still requires the approval of Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

NOAA: Minimal impact on wildlife in proposed gas project

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Federal authorities suggested the environmental impact of a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal and pipeline in southern Oregon would be minimal. They say the contentious project wouldn’t jeopardize protected species or adversely change their critical habitat. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a new study that the affects of the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and a 230-mile feeder pipeline along Coos Bay would be short term or on a small scale. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s staff analysis announced in November said the project would likely have an adverse affect on wildlife.

Third body buried by Idaho avalanche identified

KELLOGG, Idaho. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort. The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office says searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard of Minneapolis Thursday. They confirmed she had been reported missing by a family member. Officials say Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in 2019. Tuesday’s avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort killed two other people and injured four. The sheriff’s office previously identified the others who died as Carl Humphreys of Liberty Lake, Washington, and Scott Parsons of Spokane Valley, Washington. Resort officials say there have been no other people reported missing.

Washington state college faculty union announces strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Washington state community college faculty union has announced its members are going on strike after the school’s administration failed to negotiate a contract. The Clark College Association for Higher Education says more than 400 of its faculty members will be on strike at the Vancouver college on Monday. College officials say the school will remain open but all Monday classes are cancelled, including online and non-credit courses. Union members say faculty have been asking for more equitable pay to attract and keep qualified and committed employees, but negotiations have continued for 15 months.

Winter storms, high surf, cold temps for Northwest weekend

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service in Seattle says a winter storm warning is in effect until Sunday afternoon for the Cascade mountains in Washington and Oregon and that travel will continue to be difficult around passes. The agency says heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes through Saturday with heavy snow also accumulating in the Olympic mountains. The weather service in Portland, Oregon, issued a high surf warning for the coast and a wind advisory through Saturday morning for southwestern Washington and greater Portland area. In eastern Washington, the agency’s Spokane office issued a winter storm warning for that region into northern Idaho into Saturday.