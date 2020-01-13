AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Jan. 13.

——————–

Monday, Jan. 13 11:45 AM Portland Fire and Rescue demonstrates new hybrid electric fire truck – Portland Fire and Rescue tests a new hybrid electric Rosenbauer Concept Fire Truck in support of the City’s climate action goals, with the vehicle going on display at city hall (11:45 PM PST) and being tested at Portland International Raceway (1:00 PM PST)

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Portland Fire and Rescue, FireInfo@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 940 6003

——————–

Monday, Jan. 13 5:30 PM Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg delivers 2020 State of the City address

Location: Springfield City Hall, 225 5th St, Springfield, OR

Weblinks: http://www.ci.springfield.or.us/, https://twitter.com/spfldoregon

Contacts: Amber Fossen, City of Springfield, Oregon, afossen@springfield-or.gov, 1 541 726 3695

——————–

Monday, Jan. 13 John Donahoe becomes Nike president and CEO, succeeding Mark Parker, who becomes executive chairman

Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Mark Rhodes, NIKE press, 1 503 532 8877

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Friday, Jan. 17 Innovations in Technology Conference – Annual Innovations in Technology Conference (formerly the Technology Initiative Grants Conference), sponsored by the Legal Services Corporation, focusing on the use of technology to address the civil legal needs of low-income Americans

Location: Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.lsc.gov, https://twitter.com/lsctweets, #lscitc

Contacts: Carl Rauscher, LSC, rauscherc@lsc.gov, 1 202 295 1615, 1 202 510 1678