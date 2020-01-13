Oregon News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joanne Cornelius had just finished taking photos of the breathtaking waves and extreme high tide outside her home on the Oregon coast when a frantic woman pounded on her window and asked her to call 911. Children had been washed out to sea by a wave, the woman said. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hemp growers and entrepreneurs who were joyous a year ago after U.S. lawmakers reclassified the plant as a legal agricultural crop now are worried their businesses could be crippled if federal policymakers move ahead with draft regulations. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE — A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays. In western Oregon forecasters said snow was possible overnight Monday.

South Carolina moved up three spots to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll after the top three teams from the previous week all lost. by Doug Feinberg. SENT: 630 words.

Good luck finding any team in the country that notches a better pair of road wins in the same week than Baylor, which followed up a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its home floor. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 750 words.

