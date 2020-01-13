WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington state’s first female speaker of the House was sworn in Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol to convene their 60-day legislative session. By Rachel La Corte. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM

EVERETT, Wash. — A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays. DEVELOPING.

SEATTLE-CAMPAIGN SPENDING

SEATTLE – The City Council is poised to pass restrictions on campaign spending. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING.

HEMP REGULATIONS-WORRIED GROWERS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hemp growers and entrepreneurs who were joyous a year ago after U.S. lawmakers reclassified the plant as a legal agricultural crop now are worried their businesses could be crippled if federal policymakers move ahead with draft regulations. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

BOEING-NEW CEO

Changing CEOs was the easy part. Now it’s up to Boeing’s new leader to deal with a crisis caused by two crashes and the grounding of the company’s best-selling plane. By David Koenig. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-WRAPUP

RENTON, Wash. — For the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks were left wondering what if after a second-half rally in the divisional round of the playoffs fell short. The loss to Green Bay will sting, but also leaves plenty of optimism moving forward. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 750 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

BKC—T25—COLLEGE BKB POLL

Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF: