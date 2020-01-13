WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s first female speaker of the House was sworn in Monday as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol to convene their 60-day legislative session. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 600 words. AP Photos.

EVERETT, Wash. — A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays. SENT: 200 words. Will be updated.

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council on Monday unanimously passed a measure to reel in political spending by “foreign-influenced” companies, following city council elections last year that drew unprecedented spending — including a record $1.5 million from Amazon. The measure puts the city in the vanguard of local efforts to control corporate political spending. It blocks any corporation from giving money to candidates or to independent political-action committees if that corporation has one non-American investor holding at least 1% ownership, or two or more non-American investors holding at least 5%. St. Petersburg, Florida, has a similar ban. By Gene Johnson. DEVELOPING.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joanne Cornelius had just finished taking photos of the breathtaking waves and extreme high tide outside her home on the Oregon coast when a frantic woman pounded on her window and asked her to call 911. Children had been washed out to sea by a wave, the woman said. by Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 840 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hemp growers and entrepreneurs who were joyous a year ago after U.S. lawmakers reclassified the plant as a legal agricultural crop now are worried their businesses could be crippled if federal policymakers move ahead with draft regulations. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

Changing CEOs was the easy part. Now it’s up to Boeing’s new leader to deal with a crisis caused by two crashes and the grounding of the company’s best-selling plane. By David Koenig. SENT: 820 words. AP Photos.

RENTON, Wash. — For the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks were left wondering what if after a second-half rally in the divisional round of the playoffs fell short. The loss to Green Bay will sting, but also leaves plenty of optimism moving forward. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 750 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers began considering on Monday whether they would allow college athletes to profit from their fame, a move that comes as the NCAA looks into possibly removing its longstanding prohibition against it. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 450 words.

