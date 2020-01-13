WA–Washington Digest Advisory 8:30 am

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Monday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.

NORTHWEST STORM

EVERETT, Wash. — A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays. DEVELOPING.

HEMP REGULATIONS-WORRIED GROWERS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hemp growers and entrepreneurs who were joyous a year ago after U.S. lawmakers reclassified the plant as a legal agricultural crop now are worried their businesses could be crippled if federal policymakers move ahead with draft regulations. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 1,100 words. AP Photos.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS-WRAPUP

RENTON, Wash. — For the third time in Pete Carroll’s tenure, the Seattle Seahawks were left wondering what if after a second-half rally in the divisional round of the playoffs fell short. The loss to Green Bay will sting, but also leaves plenty of optimism moving forward. By Tim Booth. UPCOMING: 750 words. By 4 p.m. PT.

IN BRIEF: