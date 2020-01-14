Boise State, Air Force meet in conference play

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Boise State (11-7, 3-3) vs. Air Force (8-9, 2-3)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Boise State matches up against Air Force. Each program is coming off of a road loss on Saturday. Air Force lost 84-78 to New Mexico, while Boise State fell 83-65 at San Diego State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie has averaged 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while Ryan Swan has put up 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 19.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15 points and 4.2 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 34.8 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Air Force is 5-0 when holding opponents to 41.4 percent or worse from the field, and 3-9 when opponents shoot better than that. Boise State is 11-0 when allowing 46.4 percent or less and 0-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Broncos have averaged 23 free throws per game and 25.8 per game over their last five games.

___

___

