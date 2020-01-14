Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has passed a measure to reel in political spending by “foreign-influenced” companies. The unanimous vote Monday came two months after council elections in which Amazon dropped a record $1.5 million in contributions. The measure blocks any corporation from giving money to candidates or to independent political-action committees if that corporation has one non-American investor holding at least 1% ownership, or two or more non-American investors holding at least 5%. Amazon has not said whether it would be considered a “foreign-influenced” company under the law, but Councilmember M. Lorena González has said she believes it would apply to the company.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s first female speaker of the House was sworn in as lawmakers returned to the state Capitol to convene their 60-day legislative session. Democratic Rep. Laurie Jinkins of Tacoma is also the first openly gay lawmaker to take the role presiding over the chamber. Washington is now the eighth state to have a woman in the top spot in the House and the second state to have a gay speaker of the House, joining Oregon. Leaders in the House and Senate this year are tasked with writing a supplemental budget to make changes to the current two-year state budget. The session began Monday.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother is missing after they and their father were swept into the ocean on the Oregon coast amid a high-surf warning. Authorities say the father was holding the two children when a wave swept all three into the water at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Falcon Cove area, south of the community of Cannon Beach. Oregon State Police say 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland and the girl were taken to Providence Seaside Hospital, while the Coast Guard deployed helicopters to help search for the boy. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays. About 19,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Monday morning along with more than 6,000 customers of the Snohomish Public Utility District. In Western Washington most of the snow fell north of Seattle overnight, with up to 9 inches reported in areas. Seattle Schools were delayed two hours while other districts closed. In Eastern Washington Spokane reported several inches of snow as well as school delays and closures.