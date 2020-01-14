Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Washington State is close to finalizing an agreement with Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich to take over as the Cougars’ head football coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced by the school. The Athletic first reported that Rolovich is expected to take over the Washington State program after Mike Leach left for Mississippi State last week. The deal is expected to be for five years at $3 million per season. Rolovich has been at Hawaii for four seasons and led the Rainbow Warriors to the Mountain West Conference West Division title this season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seahawks believe they should still be playing and getting reading for the NFC championship game. Their season ended with a 28-23 playoff loss in Green Bay. It was another playoff road game where Seattle fell behind big at halftime and couldn’t rally in the second half. Russell Wilson says the Seahawks underachieved because the Super Bowl should be the team goal every season. It’s been six years since Wilson raised the championship trophy and he’s ready for another opportunity at a title. That means this is a big offseason for Seattle with free agent questions along the offensive and defensive lines.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 30 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly halfcourt to end the third quarter, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a 115-112 victory. Anthony Tolliver scored a season-high 16 points, all in the fourth quarter, and the Blazers snapped a two-game overall losing streak and a four-game losing streak at the Moda Center. The Blazers have won their last six games against the Hornets.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor climbed to No. 2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll after resounding road wins over Texas Tech and Kansas last week. Gonzaga maintained the top spot after breezing to a pair of victories while Duke dropped to third and unbeaten Auburn rose to fourth. Butler rounded out the first five, followed by the Jayhawks and another unbeaten in San Diego State. Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky rounded out the top 10.